Arun Kumar Singh has taken charge as CMD, Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company has announced the appointment of Arun Kumar Singh as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company and consequently he has taken charge yesterday.

A Mechanical Engineer by qualification, Singh was earlier Director (Marketing) on the Board of the company, holding additional charge of Director (Refineries) and Director (Finance).

In his more than 36 years of experience in Oil and Gas industry, he has headed Business Units and Entities in BPCL such as Retail, LPG, Pipelines, Supply Chain Optimization, etc. He also held the position of President (Africa & Australasia) in Bharat PetroResources Ltd., a wholly owned Subsidiary of BPCL, engaged in exploration of Oil & Gas, largely overseas.

He is also Chairman of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. a Joint Venture CGD Company, listed on Indian bourses. He is also a Director on the Board of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL, engaged in Natural Gas business; on the Board of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited, a subsidiary of BPCL engaged in Refining business; and he represents BPCL on the board of Petronet LNG Ltd. (PLL), a Joint Venture Company, listed on Indian bourses.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 02:10 PM IST