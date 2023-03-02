Arshad Warsi and his wife face SEBI's action for misleading investors via YouTube

Celebrities are often seen endorsing fairness creams, shampoo and cola brands, with unrealistic promises of changing skin colour, among other tall claims. Spending on a pack of biscuits or even pan masala based on what influencers say is one thing, but people lose big bucks when they invest in crypto or buy a flat after trusting a cricketer. As the Securities and Exchange Board of India cracks down on financial influencers spreading financial misinformation, actor Arshad Warsi and his wife have been penalised.

Promising more than just fair skin

Warsi and Maria Goretti made Rs 29.43 lakh and Rs 37.56 lakh in profits respectively, through a pump and dump scheme run via YouTube. The duo appeared on two YouTube channels Moneywise and The Advisor, which were manipulating prices of Sadahna Broadcast's stocks using celebrity endorsements. As rates surged following the release of videos featuring influencers, owners of the channel and others involved with them made extraordinary profits, illegally.

When the BSE questioned Sadhana Broadcast about the matter, the firm denied all the claims made in YouTube videos on both channels.

Manufacturing false value

The YouTube channels run by Manish Mishra increased the number of Sadhna's investors by almost 55,000, and that's when promoters with 1 per cent stake dumped their stocks. Warsi and Goretti are among 31 others, who collectively made Rs 41.85 crore in profits after the manufactured increase in value. They were categorised as the volume creators who helped pump up the prices, among the accused.

Curbing half-baked advise

SEBI is already in the process of making regulations, to curb financial influencers on social media also known as finfluencers, who give unsolicited investment tips. The UK already has a set of guidelines for people involved in online financial promotion, while China also requires influencers to have necessary qualifications for speaking on topics such as medicine and finance.