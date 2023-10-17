Arshad Khan, Executive Director Of Khaitan and Co. Passes Away | Twitter

Arshad (Paku) Khan the executive director of Khaitan & co's passed away recently. His passing was confirmed by the company on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Khan had joined the firm in May 2012 and was with the company until April 2023.

The company while confirming the news said, "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news about the sad demise of Arshad Paku Khan. This comes as a complete shock to all of us. Paku had joined the firm in May 2012 and was with us until April 2023. He played an invaluable role towards building our Competition Practice."

It further added, "Paku contributed immensely towards overall firm management. He was a cherished colleague and an empathetic leader, and his legacy will remain alive with us. We pray for his soul to rest in peace and for God to give his family the strength to deal with their immense loss."

Khan held a law degree from Vanderbilt Law School, Nashville with a career of over 34 years. His expertise covered areas like competition, corporate, merger control and related litigation.

He was involved in complex merger cases in India, US and EU like Ryanair's attempted acquisition of the Irish airline Aer Lingus and Heinken's acquisition of Scottish and Newcastle.

