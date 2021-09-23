Around 99% Indian employees prefer using device of their choice at work: Study

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, on Thursday announced the results of an independent global survey conducted by Vanson Bourne of 2,000 employees and 500 IT decision-makers on the importance of employee choice and the future of work.

Key findings show that 87 per cent of respondents surveyed said choosing their own work device was of importance to them, so much so that 89 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to sacrifice part of their salary for it.

"Employee experience is impacted by the technology they use more than ever before," said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf.

"Giving employees the choice of what technology they work on has incredible value not only to workers but to their organisations as well. Establishing a choice programme with the right technology partners can help employers attract and retain talent, while boosting employee creativity and productivity."According to a recent study by Microsoft, more than 40 per cent of employees are thinking about leaving their job in 2021.In the study conducted by Vanson Bourne and Jamf, 70 per cent of respondents say that they would be more likely to join a company, and 75 per cent say that they would be more likely to stay at a company, if they could choose their own devices.

More than nine in 10 respondents (91 per cent) report benefits from an employee choice programme, including increased productivity, positivity and feeling more valued.

Two thirds (66 per cent) of respondents said that being forced to use a device that they did not choose would negatively impact their perception of the organisation.

As far as India is concerned, 99 per cent of respondents mentioned that it is important to use a device of their choice at work while 91 per cent agree that they are more likely to join a company if they are able to choose their own devices.

Significantly, organisations in India are clearly listening to their employees as just over two thirds (69 per cen) offer an employee-choice programme.

There is a clear trend in the perception of work devices for those in India as 80 per cent of respondents state that they use their work device as a personal device outside of office hours, perhaps as they are more likely to have chosen it.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 07:28 PM IST