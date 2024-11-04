 Are Indian Hotels Pricing Themselves Out of The Market? X User Compares Varanasi's ₹16,000 Stay To Vietnam; Netizens React
A recent shared by Harsh Vardhan on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter pointed out about the stark contrast in hotel pricing between India and Vietnam.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Image used for representational purposes only | Pixabay

Have you ever planned a trip and been shocked at how much hotel rooms cost? In that case, imagine a situation when you want to enjoy the beautiful sights of a historic city and find that staying there can cost you a small fortune.

With prices soaring higher than ever, many travellers are left wondering: Why is it so expensive to book a hotel room in India, especially compared to places like Vietnam?

As travellers prepare for the festive season, many are left shocked by the steep prices in popular Indian destinations.

The Price Comparison: India Versus Vietnam

A recent shared by Harsh Vardhan on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter pointed out about the stark contrast in hotel pricing between India and Vietnam.

In a post, shared on the platform X, he shared the costs for a stay at the Radisson in Varanasi on January 2, 2025, which stood at Rs 16,000 plus Rs 3,680 in taxes. In comparison, a similar stay in Da Nang, Vietnam, was just Rs 7,113 plus Rs 374 in taxes.

This price difference raises eyebrows and prompts travellers to question the value they receive for their money.

Social Media Reactions: The Frustration of Travellers

Harsh's tweet quickly went viral, attracting a wave of comments from fellow users.

One user expressed their disappointment, stating, "I chose not to stay in Varanasi, despite its history and culture. Not worth the trouble."

'I Hate Air India...Never Again': Passenger's Excruciating Air India Experience While Travelling...
article-image

Another chimed in, suggesting a check on the prices at Taj Mansingh or Oberoi Delhi, warning, "You will be shocked!"

Others voiced their frustration, with one user lamenting, "We are getting scammed in India."

The surge in hotel prices during November 2024 can also be a result of the heightened demand. This time of year marks the onset of numerous festivals and holidays, including Diwali and Christmas, which typically attract both domestic and international tourists.

