Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel willing to set up plant in Konkan, plans to invest ₹80,000 crore

Mumbai: Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS), a joint venture between the world’s leading steel companies, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has shown willingness to set up plant in Konkan. The company has sought 5000 acres of suitable land in Konkan and has shown interest in investing Rs 80,000 crore in the state, a statement from the state government has said.

A meeting between the top officials of the company and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with top bureaucrats from various departments of the state government took place at the Sahyadri state guest house on Friday. The meeting had followed the company having expressed interest in setting up a plant in the state, government officials said.

Land near sea port, space in BKC

The company had sought five thousand acres of land near sea port which would also have good rail and road connectivity. Also, the company had sought space at BKC for its corporate headquarters. During the discussions, Fadnavis said that principally about 1000 acres of land from the area bordering Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg district can be offered to the company. Hence it was decided to have a separate meeting to decide upon procedural aspects related to finalizing the location and land acquisition for the additional requirement of the land can be organized with the officials from maritime board and MIDC.

DCM’s secretary Shrikar Pardeshi, MIDC CEO Vipin Sharma, Maharashtra Meritime Board CEO Dr Amit Saini, Development Commissioner (Industries) Deependrasingh Kushwah were among the prominent officials from the Maharashtra government who participated in the meeting.