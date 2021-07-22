Aramco Chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan joins RIL Board as independent director

Reliance Industries (RIL) said on Thursday that the appointment of Aramco Chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan as an independent director of the company has taken effect from July 19.

On June 24, RIL board had approved the appointment of Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, as an additional director of the company, designated as an independent director.

Additionally, on the same day, the company informed that Y. P. Trivedi, an independent director of the company, had demitted his office as a director of the company effective from the conclusion of the 44th Annual General Meeting (Post IPO) held on 24 June 2021, due to health reasons. Trivedi joined the board of directors of the company in 1992.