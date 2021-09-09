Aramco, Aveva partner on key sustainability goals via digitalization

Aramco, one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, and Aveva, industrial software, have today announced their intention to form a strategic alliance. Focused on driving sustainability in the region through digital transformation, the partnership will help enable Aveva to establish their largest digital hub, with an R&D capability, in the Middle East, headquartered in Saudi Arabia. This partnership will represent a significant investment for Aveva which is also looking to create up to 300 high skill new jobs in the Kingdom by 2030.

This partnership is designed to foster a working relationship between the two companies in the deployment of various digital technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Management. Aveva and Aramco aim to work together to unlock the benefits of these technologies in line with the Kingdom’s move towards industrial sustainability, according to a press release.

One of the key focus areas of the partnership would be to utilize digital technologies to support the development and implementation of blue hydrogen and decarbonization facilities in Saudi Arabia in line with the Kingdom’s energy transition strategy. Another area in which the companies intend to work together is in the implementation of cutting-edge predictive analytics technology across Aramco’s operating facilities. This would be one of the largest deployments of such technology in the region and the main goal is to further improve the reliability, performance, and safety of Aramco’s operation.

Commenting on the initiative, Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Aramco, said “Establishing partnerships with leaders in industrial digital software, such as AVEVA, is one of the main elements in our digital transformation strategy and we believe will help us realize our mission of leveraging digital solutions to deliver tomorrow’s energy more sustainably, efficiently, and safely.”

Aveva’s CEO Peter Herweck also commented, “Through this initiative Aveva aims to contribute to creating job opportunities in the Kingdom and throughout the Middle East region.”

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:54 AM IST