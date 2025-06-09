Apple’s WWDC 2025 Event Tonight, Where To Watch Live & What To Expect

Apple WWDC 2025 keynote event will begin at 10.30pm IST |

Apple is all set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino from June 9 to June 13. The keynote event will be held at Apple Park at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on June 9. WWDC 2025 will see announcements of new software releases for all of Apple’s portfolio, including iPhones, iPads, MacBook, and other devices. The new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS updates are said to bring few AI-focused features and heavy redesign. Apple is looking to revamp the software numbering system as well. WWDC is an annual event held especially for Apple developers to learn about the company’s new software features and enable them to use those in their apps on the App Store.

WWDC 2025 will begin at 10.30pm IST at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The keynote will be live streamed on Apple’s official Youtube channel. There will be several developer sessions over the next few days, all of which will be available on the Apple Developer app, Apple TV app, and the company’s website.

Running up to the annual event, there have been a lot of reports on what Apple could announce during the keynote. The numbering system for the entire portfolio of software updates is said to be revamped. All software updates released post the WWDC keynote will be numbered on the coming year. This means that the new software updates may be named as iOS26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26. The current names of all the software updates are iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 12, and visionOS 12. This change will bring uniformity in the numbering of all software releases on Apple’s diverse portfolio.

Serial Apple tipster Mark Gurman reports that the tech giant will not make any hardware announcements during WWDC. Apple usually announces its new iPhones and smartwatches at the annual September event and WWDC focuses mainly on software related developments only. Last year’s WWDC keynote focused mainly on AI features and Apple may announce a few more this year as well. However, Gurman suggests that Apple is working on a handful of big AI tools and features, and rollouts of these will happen only next year.

For this year, Apple is looking to focus on redesign with its software updates. Gurman reports that iPhones may get a new interface called ‘liquid glass’, which will be a fresh change from the current flat design.