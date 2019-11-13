Apple's New MacBook Pro with bigger screen and better keyboard to be launched today

Next in line for Apple is the launch of an upgraded version of the MacBook Pro laptop. The new device which is believed to be launched by Wednesday, sports a larger screen and a revamped keyboard, said sources. This will be the first major update to the series after a gap of three years.

According to sources, the nee MacBook will have a 16-inch higher-resolution picture. The laptop will probably be a good-catch for video and photo editors, gamers and software developers. The upcoming laptop will also have a new keyboard which is designed to be more reliable.

The soon-to-be-launched laptop will cost you around the sam eas the previous 15-inch-screen MacBook, which was $2,399, which converts to 1,72,045 Indian rupees.

This also might not be the last launch for the year. Apple is planning to launch the revamped Mac Pro desktop computer in December as well.

Apple’s Mac has been a big revenue generator for its since a long time now, it accounts for almost $25 billion in annual revenue.

The MacBook Pro laptop is Apple’s highest-end portable computer and it is differentiated by faster processors and larger screens. The new products will have processors from Intel Corp. and not Apple-made chips.