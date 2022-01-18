Apple likely to roll out new iPad Air with A15 chip, 5G for cellular models soon

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a fifth-generation iPad Air with an A15 Bionic chip, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support and 5G for cellular models.

According to MacRumors, the new iPad Air could be announced alongside the third-generation iPhone SE in spring 2022.

The new iPad Air will have the same overall design as the current model, including a single-lens rear camera, the report adds.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone will transition from the iPad Air to OLED displays in the second half of this year.

In Kuo's latest investor note the analyst underlines his belief that even when the iPad Air transitions to an OLED display in 2022, mini-LED will remain in its tablet lineup as a display technology exclusive to iPad Pro models, MacRumors reported.

Apple currently uses OLED displays in the Apple Watch and the iPhone, while Macs and iPad still retain the older LCD technology.

The first to adopt OLED displays will be a 10.9-inch iPad, which suggests that it will be a refresh of the iPad Air. The next few devices that will have OLED displays include the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:56 AM IST