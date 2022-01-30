Apple launches support for unlisted App Store apps accessible via link

Tech giant Apple has announced that the App Store now supports unlisted apps that are only accessible with a link.

Unlisted app distribution allows developers to release apps that are not meant for public use, the reports said.

The reports said that such apps will not appear in any App Store categories, recommendations charts, search results or listings. Apps can also be accessed through the Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager.

Developers will be able to distribute apps to a limited audience, which could include part-time employees, partners, business affiliates or conference attendees.

Apple stated that apps aimed at "specific organisations, special events or research studies, or apps used as employee resources or sales tools" are all good use cases for unlisted app distribution.

The feature is currently available by request only. Developers will need to submit a request to receive a link for an unlisted app.

Apple noted that unlisted apps must be ready for distribution -- the company will decline any app in beta or pre-release state.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:27 PM IST