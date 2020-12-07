Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak launches new company - Here's all you need to know

According to Wozniak, “energy consumption and CO2 emissions worldwide have grown exponentially, leading to climate change and extreme consequences to our environment. We can improve our energy footprint and lower our energy consumption without changing our habits. We can save the environment simply by making more energy improvements,” he said in a statement about the company.

"We created Efforce to be the first decentralized platform that allows everyone to participate and benefit financially from worldwide energy efficiency projects, and create meaningful environmental change," Wozniak said in a statement.

According to a report by Medium post, Efforce has created a cryptocurrency token called “WOZX”, named after Wozniak. WOZX can be used to buy into energy-efficiency projects that energy service companies list on its platform. According to a report by CNBC, Efforce tracks the energy savings achieved by those energy projects and returns them to investors in the form of an energy credit that can be used or sold.

WOZX began trading publicly on December 3 on HBTC.com, a marketplace for decentralized currencies. The company will launch on Bithumb Global, another marketplace for decentralized currencies, next week.

Wozniak and Jobs formed Apple in 1976 and built it into a personal-computer pioneer. Wozniak stopped working at the company — which is now worth more than $2 trillion — in 1985, about five years after its initial public offering.