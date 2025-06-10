 Apple Announces New Apple Intelligence Features Across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch & Apple Vision Pro to Power Private, Intelligent Experiences
Apple Announces New Apple Intelligence Features Across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch & Apple Vision Pro to Power Private, Intelligent Experiences

With Live Translation, users can communicate across languages whether they’re typing in Messages or speaking during FaceTime or phone conversations. Additionally, Shortcuts can now tap into Apple Intelligence directly, and developers will be able to access the on-device large language model at the core of Apple Intelligence, giving them direct access to intelligence that is powerful.

Cupertino (California): Unlocking new ways for users, Apple on Monday announced new Apple Intelligence features across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

Developers can now access the Apple Intelligence on-device foundation model to power private, intelligent experiences within their apps, the company said during its ‘WWDC25’ event here.In Messages, Live Translation can automatically translate messages. And when on a phone call, the translation is spoken aloud throughout the conversation.

With Live Translation, users can communicate across languages whether they’re typing in Messages, or speaking during FaceTime or Phone conversations.Additionally, Shortcuts can now tap into Apple Intelligence directly, and developers will be able to access the on-device large language model at the core of Apple Intelligence, giving them direct access to intelligence that is powerful, fast, built with privacy, and available even when users are offline.

These Apple Intelligence features are available for testing starting today, and will be available to users with supported devices set to a supported language this fall.“The models that power Apple Intelligence are becoming more capable and efficient, and we’re integrating features in even more places across each of our operating systems,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

“We’re also taking the huge step of giving developers direct access to the on-device foundation model powering Apple Intelligence, allowing them to tap into intelligence that is powerful, fast, built with privacy, and available even when users are offline. We think this will ignite a whole new wave of intelligent experiences in the apps users rely on every day.

We can’t wait to see what developers create,” he added.Apple Intelligence features will be coming to eight more languages by the end of the year: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese.

Genmoji and Image Playground provide users with even more ways to express themselves. In addition to turning a text description into a Genmoji, users can now mix together emoji and combine them with descriptions to create something new.

When users make images inspired by family and friends using Genmoji and Image Playground, they have the ability to change expressions or adjust personal attributes, like hairstyle, to match their friend’s latest look, said Apple.In Image Playground, users can tap into brand-new styles with ChatGPT, like an oil painting style or vector art. For moments when users have a specific idea in mind, they can tap Any Style and describe what they want.

Image Playground sends a user’s description or photo to ChatGPT and creates a unique image. Users are always in control, and nothing is shared with ChatGPT without their permission.Workout Buddy is a first-of-its-kind workout experience on Apple Watch with Apple Intelligence that incorporates a user’s workout data and fitness history to generate personalised, motivational insights during their session.

