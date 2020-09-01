Apple and Orange comparison: Everything wrong with that graph comparing India and other economies

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Care Ratings, Chief Economist, Madan Sabnavis, said, “This data is just to understand what is happening in the world economies. One should not forget that the United States (US) was not under complete lockdown, unlike India. The United States is a developed country whereas India is a developing country. Like the US, India cannot do cash transfers and payouts.” There are a lot of factors that come into play which includes population and resources. The US government agency data stated the country witnessed 9.5 per cent actual contraction between April and June; and 32.9 per cent annualised rate of contraction.

Yet another factor is that the data sample is not standard as this was prepared by comparing the details that are out there in the public domain.

While this double-digit contraction will be hurting the Indian populace, the reality is that similar double-digit contraction is expected in the second quarter of 2021-2020. Sabnavis said, “ Coming quarter as well, there will be a double-digit contraction.”

In the recent Care Rating reports, it was stated, “Although the higher growth in the agriculture sector and consequently rural demand would support the domestic economy it would however not be sufficient to compensate for the decline in urban demand and growth. We project the country’s GDP to contract by around 6.4-6.5 per cent in FY21.”