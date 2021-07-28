Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft report combined profits of over $50 bn in April-June

Three tech companies - Apple, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet - reported combined profits of more than USD 50 billion in the April-June quarter, underscoring their unparalleled influence and success at reshaping the way we live.

Though these companies make their money in different ways, the results served as another reminder of the clout they wield and why government regulators are growing increasingly concerned about whether they have become too powerful.

The massive profits pouring into each company also illustrated why they have a combined market value of USD 6.4 trillion -- more than double their collective value when the COVID-19 pandemic started 16 months ago.

APPLE

Apple's first iPhone model capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks continued to power major increases in quarterly revenue and profits for tech's most valuable company.

With iPhone sales posting double-digit growth over the previous year for the third consecutive quarter, Apple's profit and revenue for the April-June period easily exceeded analyst estimates.

The Cupertino, California, company earned USD 21.7 billion, or USD 1.30 per share, nearly doubling profits earned during the same period last year. Revenue surged 36 per cent to USD 81.4 billion.

But in a Tuesday conference call with analysts, Apple CEO Tim Cook lamented that the steadily spreading delta variant of the coronavirus is casting doubt on how the rest of the year will unfold. "The road to recovery will be a winding one," Cook said. That uncertainty has already led Apple to delay employees' mass return to its offices from September to October. Most of Apple's stores, though, are already open.

The iPhone 12, released last autumn, is shaping up to be Apple's most popular model in several years, largely because it's the first to work on the 5G networks that are still being built around the world. Apple's iPhone sales totaled nearly USD 40 billion in the latest quarter, up 50 per cent from a year ago.

Apple's services division, the focal point of a high-profile trial revolving around the commissions it collects from iPhone apps, saw revenue climb 33 per cent from last year to USD 17.5 billion. A potentially game-changing decision from the trial completed in May is expected later this summer.

Among Apple's upcoming challenges is whether shortages of computer chips and other key parts will force the company to delay its next iPhone this year, as it did last year. While Apple expects revenue to rise 10 per cent in the current quarter, it said it may have more trouble getting parts for iPhones and iPad during the upcoming months. Executives skirted questions about another possible iPhone delay.