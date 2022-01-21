Aparna Constructions launches Aparna Zenon in Puppalaguda

Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited, a player in the real estate segment, today, announced that they are launching their 60th residential project – Aparna Zenon, a gated community located at Puppalaguda, Nanakramguda, Telangana. An estimated Rs 2,550 crores has been infused into this project, according to a company statement.

Situated in Puppalaguda, Nanakramguda, a bustling IT, real estate and architecture suburb, the newly-launched AparnaZenon will be built on 37 acres and comprises of 3,664 Vaastu compliant apartments spread across 33 floors and 14 blocks. The project comprises of 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments ranging from 1020 sq. ft to 2257 sq. ft. The gated community will also include a sports complex, a commercial block and an expansive club house facility of 86,423sq.ft –the largest till date from Aparna. The project will be tentatively ready by 2027.

SS Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited, said, “Though the pandemic continued in 2021, the year was positive for us, as we managed to not only to gain business normalcy with agility but also clocked a 25 percent growth in our business. In the coming year, with the new launches both in the residential and commercial segments, we are confident we will be able to scale our growth to 30 percent. The new projects will be in the existing market, fortifying our foothold; the rest would be in the bustling locations like Kompally, Puppalaguda and Tellapur thereby expanding our presence. To assist this expansion vision we are also looking to strengthen our workforce by hiring 1500 people across locations”.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:22 PM IST