Aon increases stake to 100% in Aon India Insurance Brokers

Aon plc, global professional services firm, today announced that it has increased its stake in Aon India Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd. from 49 percent to 100 percent, acquiring the remaining share from N R Naryana Murthy's Catamaran Ventures.

Catarmaran Ventures manages over $1 billion across asset classes.

Aon acquired a 49 percent stake from Catamaran Ventures in the Indian composite broking firm, Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited, in 2020. Anviti was founded by Catamaran in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited in June 2021.

Jonathan Pipe, CEO, Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited, said, “We have strong local capabilities and have nurtured trusted advisory relationships in India. We are committed to addressing unmet client needs and look forward to continuing to bring the best of Aon to a dynamic market.”

Sandeep Malik, Executive Chairman, Asia Pacific, Aon, said, “ We are happy to have worked with Catamaran, which built the foundation to deliver immense client value with utmost integrity.”

M.D. Ranganath, President, Catamaran Ventures, said: “Catamaran’s objective has always been to bring world-class business practices to India by partnering with global companies and to create value and jobs in India.”

Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited has over 300 colleagues across nine locations in India.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:50 AM IST