Anti-Money Laundering startup IntelleWings raises $650K pre-Series A round from Dallas Venture Capital

IntelleWings Private Limited, an AI-powered and SaaS enabled AML/CFT (Combating the Financing of Terrorism) Compliance company, today announced that it has raised $650K in pre-Series A round from Dallas Venture Capital (DVC), a cross-border venture capital firm focused on early and growth stage companies in cloud infrastructure, B2B SaaS, AI/ML, mobile, XR and other emerging technologies.

This round saw existing investors like SucSEED Indovation Fund, Padup Ventures and Vinners, reinforce their support with additional capital along with the participation of new investors like Lead Angels and Nextgen Technology Fund I (a fund created by STPI and managed by Pontaq).

With an aim of reducing corruption and terror funding, IntelleWings has developed its proprietary AML/CFT global database for customer screening, a key differentiator, along with CFT Sanctions and Adverse Media checks, it said in a statement.

IntelleWings Eye claims it provides a simplified view for complex transactions and speeds up detection of money laundering patterns.

“Corruption and terrorism can be combated by leveraging technology with focus and depth. IntelleWings is harnessing the power of AI to provide game-changing AML/CFT solutions,” said Pramod Sharma, Founder and CEO of IntelleWings. “The product is built on deep domain and technology expertise and the capital raised in this round will help us in business development, hiring senior leadership and expansion into new markets including the US.”

“Banking and financial institutions globally have come under increased government scrutiny to prevent money laundering by deploying AML solutions,” said Shyam Penumaka, Partner at Dallas Venture Capital. “Over $342 billion in fines have been imposed globally for non-compliance between 2009 to 2017 as per Reuters. There is enormous market potential for IntelleWings, and DVC is excited to partner with IntelleWings in their growth journey with our DVC Advantage program.”

“Global anti-money laundering software market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 15 percent over the forecast period, and AML software revenues are projected to increase from $1.6 billion in 2021 to $5.7 billion in 2030,” said Vikrant Varshney, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SucSEED Indovation Fund.

“We were able to identify the potential of IntelleWings on leveraging technology in solving a real-life problem,” said Pankaj Thakar, Founder and Chief Mentor of PadUp Ventures.

Namrata Kaul, former MD of Deutsche Bank, Corporate Banking, led this round from Vinners. “We have been with Pramod for the last two years and this would be our second round of investment,” said Ms. Kaul.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:49 PM IST