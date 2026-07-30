ANMI Marks 31 Years Of Growth, Sets Roadmap For AI, Tokenisation and Financial Inclusion In India's Broking Industry

ANMI celebrated its 31st Foundation Day, |

Mumbai: The Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI) celebrated its 31st Foundation Day at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai on Thursday. The event highlighted the journey of India's capital markets and outlined the next phase of growth driven by technology, innovation and financial inclusion.

ANMI represents more than 800 stock brokers across the country and works closely with market regulators and exchanges to support the development of India's securities market.

Industry Journey

The celebration was attended by SEBI Executive Director G. Ram Mohan Rao as the chief guest, along with NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan and ANMI President Kamlesh D. Shroff.

Speakers reflected on how India's stock market has transformed over the past three decades. The market has moved from paper share certificates and open-outcry trading to dematerialised shares, UPI-based ASBA payments and faster T+0 settlement.

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The event recognised the role played by brokers, exchanges and regulators in making the Indian capital market more efficient, transparent and accessible for investors.

Future Focus

ANMI said the next phase of market development will be shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), tokenisation, digital public infrastructure (DPI), cybersecurity and wider financial inclusion.

The association said it will continue to help brokers prepare for these changes by promoting knowledge sharing, policy discussions and skill development. Its aim is to ensure that market intermediaries can adopt new technologies while maintaining strong regulatory compliance and investor protection.

Leadership Views

ANMI President Kamlesh D. Shroff said the association has grown alongside India's capital market and will continue to serve as a trusted voice for brokers as the industry adopts new technologies.

SEBI Executive Director G. Ram Mohan Rao said close cooperation between the regulator and industry participants will remain important for building a stronger, technology-driven and investor-friendly securities market.

ANMI said it will continue working with SEBI, the NSE, the BSE and other stakeholders to support sustainable growth and prepare India's broking ecosystem for the next stage of capital market development.