Vinay Agarwal of Angel Broking bids adieu to the world: Report

Vinay Agarwal, CEO of Angel Broking passed away on Saturday, stated a CNBCTV18 report. It was stated he was battling stomach cancer.

The company informed the exchange, "It is hereby informed that Mr Vinay Agarwal Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company passed away today i.e., Saturday, April 17, 2021."

Agrawal was the first CEO of Angel Broking and was developing business strategies and strong analytical skills for the broking house.

He joined Angel Group in 2000 as a consultant. He then went on to set up the ‘Equity Derivatives’ business segment for the group. And later he moved up the ranks in the group.

More details awaited.

