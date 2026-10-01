Anarock Files Papers For Rs 1,000 Crore IPO, Real Estate Advisory Firm Plans Rs 550 Crore Fresh Issue

Anarock has filed papers for a Rs 1,000 crore IPO. |

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Anarock Property Consultants Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with market regulator SEBI to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 550 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 450 crore. The shares have a face value of Rs 1 each.

Pre-IPO Placement On Cards

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 110 crore. If completed, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue portion.

Promoters Peter Properties Limited and Khushi Trust will participate in the offer-for-sale along with investors including funds managed by 360 ONE, Om Sai Trust, Coralred Consultants and Traders LLP and Anuj A Kejriwal.

Where Will The Money Go?

Anarock plans to use Rs 80 crore from the fresh issue to strengthen artificial intelligence and technology across some of its businesses.

Another Rs 89.5 crore will be used to strengthen existing businesses and add specialised services by hiring talent. Around Rs 148 crore has been earmarked to fund the DSP acquisition.

The remaining proceeds will be used for acquisitions, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Revenue And Profit Rise

Anarock provides services across transaction advisory, leasing and investment advisory, management services and technology solutions. It does not undertake real estate development or hold real estate inventory.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had 2,192 permanent employees and operated across 15 Indian cities, along with operations in the Middle East.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 881.8 crore in FY26 from Rs 509.2 crore in FY24. Net profit more than doubled to Rs 93.2 crore from Rs 44.9 crore during the same period.

The company had no outstanding borrowings as of March 31, 2026.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services and 360 ONE WAM are the book-running lead managers. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.