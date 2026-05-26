Anand Mahindra Praises Uday Kotak’s Remarkable Rise, Recalls His Early Days As Young Entrepreneur

Uday Kotak, Founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, conferred with Padma Bhushan award by President Murmu. |

Mumbai: Anand Mahindra has shared an emotional and inspiring message for veteran banker Uday Kotak, recalling the early days of his entrepreneurial journey in financial services.

Mahindra described the occasion as a “special moment” for both families and praised Kotak’s rise in the banking industry.

First Meeting Still Fresh In Memory

Anand Mahindra said he still clearly remembers the day he first met Uday Kotak many years ago.

According to Mahindra, Kotak had just completed his MBA and had decided to start his own business in financial services.

He recalled that the young entrepreneur had walked into his office to offer bill discounting facilities to the company.

It’s a special moment for both our families, Uday.



I will never forget the moment when I met a freshly minted MBA who had decided to become an entrepreneur in financial services, and walked into my office to offer our company bill discounting facilities.



From that small… https://t.co/1Uos9CsoGd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 26, 2026

Mahindra said that moment remained unforgettable because it marked the beginning of a remarkable business journey.

Padma Bhushan Recognition

Adding to his long list of achievements, Uday Kotak was recently conferred the Padma Bhushan by Droupadi Murmu.

The award, India’s third-highest civilian honour, was given in recognition of his contribution to trade and industry.

Kotak is widely recognised for building Kotak Mahindra Bank into one of India’s leading private sector banks with a strong domestic and global presence.

Inspiring Journey In Banking

Business leaders and industry experts have often highlighted Kotak’s disciplined leadership style and long-term vision.

From a small finance business to leading one of the country’s largest private banks, his journey is considered an inspiration for entrepreneurs and professionals alike.

Mahindra ended his message by saying there is still much more ahead for Kotak in the future, reflecting confidence in his continued contribution to India’s financial sector.

Emotional Tribute Wins Attention

The message has received strong reactions from business leaders and professionals across the country.

Many people viewed Mahindra’s words as a rare and personal glimpse into the early struggles and achievements of one of India’s biggest banking leaders.

Mahindra ended his message on a hopeful note, saying that there is still much more ahead for Kotak in the future.

The tribute reflected not just admiration for business success, but also respect for the hard work and perseverance behind the journey.