Anamika Roy Rashtrawar quits IFFCO TOKIO General as MD & CEO

Anamika Roy Rashtrawar, the first woman to head a large private general insurance company has quit IFFCO TOKIO General Insurance Company Ltd.



Rashtrawar was appointed as the Managing Director & CEO of IFFCO TOKIO General last year.



At that time the company had said she was the first woman MD & CEO of a large private sector general insurance company in India.



When contacted by IANS Rashtrawar confirmed about her quitting the company.



It is learnt the company has elevated its Financial Advisor H.O. Suri as the Managing Director and CEO.



Suri's Linkedin page describes him as the MD & CEO of the insurer from October 2021 onwards.



IFFCO TOKIO General is a joint venture between the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO), which is the world's largest fertilizer manufacturer, and Tokio Marine Group, which is one of the largest insurance groups in Japan.



IFFCO holds 51 per cent in the company and the remaining 49 per cent is held by Tokio Marine Group.

(With IANS inputs)





Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 02:17 PM IST