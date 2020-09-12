An investor’s saga: When Sharekhan failed to ‘share’ it on time

As per the rules set by the market regulator, SEBI, demat shares have to be transferred into the investor’s account within three days that is trading day plus two days. However, an investor from Gurgaon has alleged that Sharekhan has failed to credit the shares into his demat account as per the prescribed norms.

Trilok Gupta, a blogger who writes on the stock market, wrote to Sharekhan pointing at this irregularity of the company. But it fell into deaf ears.

He narrates every time a complaint has been made the brokerage firm credits the shares or else it takes more than seven days to credit. This is way beyond the norm set by the market regulator.