An Interview with Dr Raman K Attri: Transforming Average Humans into Authority Figures |

In today's fast-paced and ever-evolving business landscape, standing out from the crowd is essential for success. With countless competitors vying for attention and customers, establishing your professional authority has become more critical than ever.

In his latest book, Micro Authority: How to Accelerate Your Distinction in a Crowded Market in the Era of Speed , Dr Raman K Attri provides a sure-shot method to accelerate your success.

Dr Raman K Attri, the world's leading authority on the science of speed in professional learning, performance, and achievements. With over two decades of research in performance science, his outstanding achievements have earned him recognition as a Brainz Global 500 Leader alongside other stellar personalities such as Oprah Winfrey, Gary Vee, Jim Kwik, and Jim Shetty.

The era of Micro Authority

“In the era of speed, you need to establish your reach in a way that you can attain in the shortest possible time frame. If you are a small business owner or one-person army, your micro-authority determines the pace of your success in a crowded market,” Dr Raman explains.

Dr Raman has built a unique authority in the micro-niche of accelerated learning based on his three decades of expertise in the learning domain. Passionate about continuous learning, Dr. Attri has earned two doctorates in learning, over 100 international educational credentials, several degrees and diplomas, and some of the highest certifications. He is an authentic accelerated learning business coach who practices what he preaches.

In his words, your micro-authority is determined by how well you offer your deep expertise within a specific micro-niche in an unbeatable manner. As a micro authority, you establish yourself as someone offering unique and niche solutions with unbeatable value propositions to a niche audience in a niche market, even if it caters to a few hundred people only.

You are the Product

In his book, Dr Raman challenges conventional thinking. “As an expert, consultant, manager, or executive, you are not simply a person with a set of skills and knowledge who is selling ‘services.’ You are the product. And, you are selling yourself, not your skills and knowledge.”

Featured in over 200 media features, interviews, and shows, Dr. Raman has appeared on the covers of business magazines, including PassionVista, Exelon, Sillion Valley Times, and CEO Times, among others. He had the honor of getting featured on the same page as US President Bill Clinton and shared the award space with stellar personalities.

“You have a unique combination of skills, knowledge, experience, and personality that makes you valuable to your clients. But ultimately, you are selling yourself.”

You are the Brand

“The perception of your potential clients or customers also plays a crucial role in whether they choose to work with you or not,” He asserts.

“To become an unbeatable authority, you need to focus on your personal brand and how you present yourself to the world. You need to develop a clear message about what you offer and why you are the unmatchable choice for your clients.”

He continues, “In today's market, it is not enough to simply be an expert in your field. You need to package your expertise in a way that makes you stand out and differentiate yourself from the competition.”

Dr Raman’s world-class profile presents a hallmark of personal branding and demonstrates how one can stand as a brand. Despite being permanently disabled since childhood, he has leveraged his ‘inability to walk’ into a unique brand that differentiated him from the rest.

He took his differentiation to create true distinction in his space by exploring the secrets of ‘walking faster’ in professional and business settings - learning faster, achieving high productivity faster, becoming a high achiever faster, developing leadership faster, and becoming a sought-after authority faster.

“You need to be authentic and true to yourself while also presenting yourself in a way that resonates with your target audience.” Dr Raman says.

Now, he stands as someone who teaches leaders and executives how to ‘walk faster’ in whatever they do. One of the Most Admired Global Indians of 2022, his remarkable achievements continue to inspire everyone he touches to strive for true excellence in their personal and professional lives.

Your Professional Authority is Your Brand

Dr Raman firmly believes, “Remember that people follow people, not brands or logos. Many experts invest an immense amount of time in building or promoting the brand of their company, business, or other professional affiliations. When you invest in yourself as a brand and a product, you can leverage that standing to start or grow any company or business in the future. First, build yourself as a brand, not your company or start-up as a brand.”

In the book Micro Authority, he gives an example of Elon Musk, how he is a brand, and all his business success of any endeavor, whether Twitter, StarLink, or other companies he leads, automatically flows out of his powerful personal brand.

Learn more about accelerating your journey to become a top authority in his book Micro Authority.

Take your first step to becoming an Iconic Authority

Recognized as the Top Coaching and Training expert in 2022, Dr. Raman takes immense pride in coaching CEOs, CLOs, and CXOs to evolve into speed-savvy authorities in record time. He has created a time-tested system that can help leaders to speed up the path to unique authority and leadership in any domain by twofold.