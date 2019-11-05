Amul thanks PM Narendra Modi for saying no to RCEP

"On behalf of 36 lakh milk producers of Gujarat, Amul has thanked the Prime Minister for his exemplary leadership in protecting 10 crore milk producer families of India. It has appreciated the vision and resolve of the Prime Minister for supporting the domestic milk producers against the flood of imports of dairy products from New Zealand and Australia under the proposed RCEP," said AMUL in a tweet.

The statement by Amul came after India decided not to join the RCEP agreement as its key concerns have not been addressed, with the Prime Minister standing firm on the demands. The decision not to join RCEP will help the country's farmers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and dairy sector, according to sources in the government.