Stocks to watch today: L&T, SKF India, Camlin Fine Sciences, Cipla, Aditya Birla Capital, Bata India, Escorts, Thyrocare, Shriram City Union, Hero MotoCorp among others

Some companies happened to perform well despite COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. So, those companies can be of investors' interest.

Here is the list of stocks for Monday:

Camlin Fine Sciences: Mumbai-based Camlin Fine Sciences has acquired Tamil Nadu-based AlgalR NutraPharms, the listed company informed the exchange. Through this investment, Camlin Fine Sciences will be expanding its footprint into the nutraceuticals segment.

Thyrocare: The chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories Thyrocare is willing to offer RT-PCR testing at Rs 300, which is almost close to rapid antigen test’s pricing. In a letter to district collectors, Dr A Velumani, Founder, Chairman and MD of Thyrocare Technologies has given the offer. But the company is clear that the offer is only for underserved districts and for bulk tests -- it would do RT-PCR tests for 1,000 collected swabs for just Rs 3 lakh.



Cochin Shipyard: After the Kerala government extended the ongoing lockdown till May 23, Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India, has decided to extend the temporary suspension of normal operations of the company.

Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF): The company will infuse Rs 500 crore in its housing finance subsidiary, Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL). Of that, the parent company has already invested Rs 200 crore and remaining will be infused in the span of two years.

Escorts: Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts Ltd reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 285.41 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021, mainly driven by robust sales.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company said it has reported the highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 375 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. It had posted a net profit of Rs 144 crore in the year-ago period. The non-banking financial company said it posted strong growth across businesses leading to delivery of the highest ever consolidated profit, despite a COVID-hit year.

Bata India: Footwear major Bata India has appointed Gunjan Shah as its new Chief Executive Officer. He will be at the helm of the brand’s operations in India. He will be joining Bata in June 2021 and will be based out of Gurugram. He will succeed Sandeep Kataria who was elevated as the Global CEO of Bata Brands.

Cipla: Drug major Cipla on Friday posted 73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 412 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the back of robust sales across markets. The Mumbai-based firm had reported a net profit of Rs 238 crore in January-March 2019-20.

Hero MotoCorp: Manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters will gradually resume operations of its select plants from Monday, May 17. The company will be starting single shift production at three of its plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand.

SKF India: The company reported a 39.1 percent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 104.83 crore in the March quarter of FY2020-21. The Swedish auto component maker had posted a PAT of Rs 75.34 crore in Q4 of FY2019-20, according to a company statement. Revenue from operations rose 38.9 per cent to Rs 847.53 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 610.21 crore in the corresponding January-March period of FY2019-20.

Welspun India: The company reported a 48.3 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.34 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by higher income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 90.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported 11.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,820.16 crore for March quarter 2020-21 on the back of higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,430.10 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

Yes Bank: The lender has invited bids for sale of immovable assets of a borrower, E Commerce Magnum Solution Ltd, to recover dues of over Rs 345 crore. In an e-auction sale notice, Yes Bank said it took physical possession of the immovable properties mortgaged to it on August 29, 2020 pursuant to a demand notice issued to the borrower and mortgagor in January 2020.

Rossari Biotech: Speciality chemicals manufacturer has posted 37 percent increase in its revenues from operations during the quarter ended March at Rs 218 crore as against Rs 160 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) moved up 47 per cent to Rs 35 crore from Rs 24 crore. Profit after tax too jumped by 47 per cent to Rs 22 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 15 crore in Q4 FY20. Earnings per share stood at Rs 4.29 as against Rs 3.06.



Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: It has reported a standalone profit of Rs 31.97 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The city-based Murugappa Group company registered standalone profit of Rs 25.36 crore during the corresponding quarter last. For the year ending March 31, 2021, standalone profits stood at Rs 21.71 crore against Rs 83.33 crore a year ago. The standalone total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 50.74 crore from Rs 28.66 crore registered in the same quarter last fiscal. For the year ending March 31, 2021, the standalone total income was Rs 58.14 crore against Rs 90.90 crore last year.