Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Collection receives massive response after going Live

Beyondlife.club, curated talent and athlete NFT exchange platform recently revealed 2021’s NFT auction featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Within 24 hours, the auction recorded massive traction with millions joining from across the world in an attempt to secure Amitabh Bachchan’s limited edition NFT, it said in a press release.

Since the auction went live, Amitabh Bachchan’s Madhushala (Hindi) NFT surged by almost a whopping 1500 percent as compared to its base price and is currently being sold for a staggering $480K which is almost close to Rs 3.57 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Madhushala (English) NFT also attracted enormous bids leading to an upswing of almost 820 percent as compared to its base price and is now being bidded for 276K.

Apart from Madhushala, Amitabh Bachchan’s Signed Vintage ‘Sholay’ poster which was initially auctioned for the bidding price of $9.5K has also skyrocketed to $21.8K exhibiting a stellar growth of over 128 percent.

Arun Pandey, MD & Chairman, Rhiti Group and Co-founder, Beyondlife.club said “This has been an enthralling experience for us as we aspire to revolutionize India’s NFT landscape with many such collaborations in future. This is the testimony of the true crypto millennials who stand on the edge of this new realm of Rare Digital Arts”

One of the most eye-catching aspects of this auction, the “loot box” didn’t even last for an hour because of the overwhelming response from Big B’s aficionados. All 5,000 loot boxes were sold out within a matter of 54 minutes. The platform beyondlife.club recorded a whacking six million visits in a matter of minutes as soon as the Loot Box was released.

The NFT collection is India’s first-ever NFT based on Guardian Link’s ANT.RIP NFT technology. It’s a real-time spyder technology that helps monitor your NFTs across the web for duplicates and rip-offs thereby, protecting the exclusive rights of the owner.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:39 PM IST