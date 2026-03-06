Amitabh Bachchan Acquires 2.67 Acre Land For ₹35-Crore In Ayodhya

File photo of Amitabh Bachchan | ANI

Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has acquired a 2.67 acre land parcel in Ayodhya for Rs 35 crore. The transaction was executed by Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd.

The land parcel is situated along the banks of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya’s rapid transformation, driven by significant public investment, improved connectivity, and large-scale infrastructure projects, is positioning the city as one of India’s most important spiritual, cultural, and real-estate destinations.

Rising tourism and top- notch civic infrastructure are further enhancing its appeal as a long-term land investment market. The city has become a blueprint for spiritual-tourism-led urban renewal, with visitor numbers rising sharply from about 5.75 crore prior to temple construction to a humongous 23 crore between January and June 2025 alone and projections of nearly 50 crore visitors by the end of 2025, as per government estimates.

The land is acquired from the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). Infact it is his third investment in Ayodhya through HoABL.

Commenting on it Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, said: “Bachchan’s investment reflects a shared belief in land as an inter-generational asset that preserves value over the long term. Faith in Ayodhya is a legacy shared by generations. Supported by sustained infrastructure development and public investment, Ayodhya is emerging as a compelling destination for long-term land ownership and enduring value creation.”

