Amit Shah inaugurated mega dairy, talks of cooperation between Nandini, Amul brands

Image credit: Wikipedia

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a mega dairy built at a cost of Rs 260 crore in Mandya district of Karnataka on Friday.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, he stated that if Amul and Nandini work together jointly, in three years there will be primary diaries at every village level.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will get all technical support and cooperation from Amul, he said, adding that if Karnataka and Gujarat come together in this direction, it will benefit the farmers all over the country.

The Union Minister announced that he is giving an assurance from the platform of Mandya to the farmers and cooperative workers in the country that his government will not let them get cheated or meted with injustice.

"This is the decision taken by the Indian government," he said.

"After independence, Indian farmers had demanded a separate ministry for the Cooperation sector. If someone had separated it from the ministry of Agriculture, the fate of farmers would have been different today."

Shah explained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled this demand finally. He maintained that Karnataka is in the forefront in the cooperative and dairy sectors.

The state had come a long way and made good progress from 1975 to 2022.

In 1975, Karnataka processed 66,000 kilo milk and now it is processing 82 lakh kilo milk. The federation's turnover per year is 25,000 crores and nearly 80 per cent of the money goes to farmers, he said.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda stated that Shah has taken note of mismanagement of cooperative societies and banks in the country and this is not a political programme, he said.

"I have great respect for Amit Shah as he has reciprocated well for the implementation of the projects in the state," he said.

Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Nirmalananda Natha Swamjji, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were present on the occasion.