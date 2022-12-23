Amid tech layoffs, software firm IceWarp to double its workforce in India

Representative pic/ iStock

As the tech industry is reeling from layoffs that have hit two lakh people and Indian startups have fired more than 18,000 people, software firm IceWarp has plans to double its workforce in India by the end of 2023.

As of now IceWarp's India team consists of 100 members as it will be moving into inauguration of a new office in Mumbai ahead of its expansion. The firm seeks to reinforce its commitment to provide seamlessly collaborated Enterprise Email and Collaboration solutions to organisations in the region.

IceWarp's presence in 50 countries allows it to offer affordable, seamlessly integrated, and easy-to-use communications solutions, as an alternative to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.



IceWarp is also keen on partnering with motivated and driven professionals from marketing, sales, operations, CRM, and support to grow with the brand.