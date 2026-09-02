Amid Repeated Aviation Incidents, DGCA Flags Safety Concerns In IndiGo, Air India And Other Airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reportedly flagged serious safety-related concerns during audits of four major Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet.

The inspections, completed in August, come ahead of an upcoming review by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Although the exact details of the observations have not been disclosed, sources familiar with the matter said the airlines may need to implement corrective measures to address the issues identified during the audits.

The findings have renewed discussions around aviation safety standards in India’s rapidly expanding airline sector

Recent incidents raise safety concerns

The latest scrutiny comes after a series of incidents involving Indian carriers. Air India faced attention after reports that two pilots operating an Airbus A320 flight from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 tested positive for marijuana during post-flight screening.

The aircraft reportedly lost around 300 feet during the flight, leaving several passengers and crew members injured.

The incident raised questions over compliance with safety procedures and crew monitoring systems. Soon after, IndiGo faced another operational challenge when an emergency was declared at Chennai Airport after one of its flights from Kolkata reported an engine issue.

IndiGo has also witnessed other technical disruptions in recent months. In July, an international flight from Dubai to Mumbai made an unscheduled landing at Rajkot Airport after pilots received an alert about possible smoke in the cargo hold.

Earlier in March, another IndiGo flight heading towards Delhi declared an emergency after reporting an engine problem before landing.

Need for stronger aviation safety oversight

Apart from technical failures, airlines have also faced incidents caused by external factors.

An Air India flight at Patna Airport required emergency procedures after a bird strike, while another Air India flight from Saudi Arabia conducted an emergency landing in Ahmedabad following a bomb threat. No suspicious items were found after inspection.

While these incidents did not result in major casualties, their repeated occurrence has highlighted the need for stronger safety systems and strict regulatory oversight. Aviation authorities are expected to ensure that airlines maintain high operational standards and address shortcomings promptly.

India’s aviation sector has expanded significantly in recent years, with more passengers choosing air travel due to improved connectivity and affordable fares. However, frequent safety-related issues could affect passenger confidence and impact the credibility of domestic airlines.

The DGCA’s findings and upcoming FAA assessment underline the importance of maintaining global safety standards as India continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.