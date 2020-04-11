Amid nationwide lockdown, CII proposes pooled testing of labours to start limited operations

Amid nationwide lockdown, the Indian industry has proposed to reopen manufacturing units in various states, for which the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has proposed pooled testing of labours to start limited operations.

According to a report by Indian Express, a proposal is being pushed to governments in manufacturing states to restart units and operate with limited workers. The CII has proposed for labour, including migrants, undergoing pooled testing, which will help isolate healthy batches of workers.

A pooled testing method involves testing multiple samples at a time. So, if the test is negative, all the people tested are negative. If the test is positive, all persons are tested individually.