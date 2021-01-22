Amid crackdown, valuation of Jack Ma's Ant Group to drop significantly

It is not just Ant Group's Alipay. The unveiling of draft rules for non-banking payment institutions. by China's central bank also sends a message to Tencent's WeChat Pay. The new rules come at a time when China is already taking steps to make anti-monopoly regulations tougher.

The rules to be reviewed are the latest in a slew of antitrust efforts that the government is taking. In fact, the draft rules unveiled on Wednesday had a mention of harsher regulatory measures against payment monopolies, the Global Times reported. The People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, said in a statement that preventing financial risks in the payment arena is a key part of efforts to avoid systemic financial risks.

As per the rules, an overarching regulatory framework will be in place for the oversight of payment agencies and their business operations and affiliated transactions, said the report.

