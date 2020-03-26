Amid, 21-day coronavirus lockdown, experts see the demand for online financial services

India has shown a moderate increase of 7 per cent when it comes to availing online financial services during this period of social distancing, a report has revealed.

India is currently going through a 21-day lockdown that was imposed by Narendra Modi-led central government, as part of its plan to battle the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Although the central government implemented demonetisation in 2016, whcih has seen the rise of e-payment sertivices such as PayTM and Google Pay, not too many people avail fintech services in the country, and prefer to opt to do this via an agent. This probably is one of the reasons for the number to not be highger than 7 per cent, we feel.

The report, however, states that the lockdown of almost 100 million people in 80 cities across the country has slowed the trend. The company explains it with the limit in basic needs, which people put the highest significance during the quarantine. Still, if it lasts longer than expected, it may affect the demand for online loans the other way round.

Several Indian banks already provide paper-free loans - particularly personal loans. Personal loans in fact, if availed, can be directly credited into your account if you have a good credit score.