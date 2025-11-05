 American EV Major Tesla Appoints Former Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal To Lead India Operations
American EV Major Tesla Appoints Former Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal To Lead India Operations

Tesla opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July followed by a second experience centre in Delhi at Aerocity in August.It has commenced deliveries of Model Y after introducing the model in July this year.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
New Delhi: American EV major Tesla has appointed former Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal to lead its India operations, sources said.The appointment comes at time when the company is looking to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

The redesigned Model Y, the world's best-selling electric vehicle in 2023 and 2024, is available in two trims: rear-wheel drive and long-range rear-wheel drive, which provide 500 km and 622 km (WLTP) range respectively.After Lamborghini, Agarwal took on the role of Chief Business Officer at Classic Legends, a Mahindra & Mahindra unit. 

