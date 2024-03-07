 American Cloud-Based Company, Salesforce Logs 35% YoY Growth In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAmerican Cloud-Based Company, Salesforce Logs 35% YoY Growth In India

American Cloud-Based Company, Salesforce Logs 35% YoY Growth In India

Leading Indian businesses such as Air India, Atomberg, Narayana Health and Jaipur Rugs, among others, collaborated with Salesforce to create digital strategies.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Salesforce | FPJ Library

Enterprise software major Salesforce has strengthened its presence in India with a 35 per cent growth (year-on-year) in new business driving efficiency, productivity and success for customers across industries, it said on Thursday.

'A year of phenomenal growth'

Leading Indian businesses such as Air India, Atomberg, Narayana Health and Jaipur Rugs, among others, collaborated with Salesforce to create digital strategies focused on increasing productivity, driving efficiency and revolutionising interactions with customers in a new era of AI innovation.

Read Also
Britain's Ruling Conservative Party Hopes Tax Cuts Can Lift Waning Election Fortunes
article-image

"Its been a year of phenomenal growth and India continues to be a bright spot for Salesforce globally. This is a golden era of technology adoption in the country and we are excited to be a part of this digital transformation journey," said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India. Globally, the company registered revenue of $34.9 billion for fiscal 2024, an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year.

Salesforces' growing footprint

In India, the company recently announced the expansion of its Bengaluru office and its flagship Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad reinforcing India as a leading talent, knowledge and global innovation hub for the company. Currently, Salesforce has 11,000 employees in India, across sites in Hyderabad and Bengaluru as well as Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune and Jaipur.

Read Also
Vertoz Ventures into the CloudTech Sector through the Strategic Merger
article-image

Salesforce said it continues to hire in India for roles across technology and product, sales, business support and customer success, making India the second largest talent hub for the company. The company's growth in India is also supported by an ecosystem of established strategic partners, startups, over 2 million Salesforce developers, and more users of Trailhead - its free online learning platform - than any market outside the US.

"We continue to focus on empowering businesses to harness the power of AI. I'm excited to bring the power of our trusted, unified 'Einstein 1 Platform', to deliver unprecedented customer success in the region," said Bhattacharya. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

American Cloud-Based Company, Salesforce Logs 35% YoY Growth In India

American Cloud-Based Company, Salesforce Logs 35% YoY Growth In India

Stock Market Opening March 7: Indices In Green; Sensex At 74,205.74 & Nifty At 22,496.40

Stock Market Opening March 7: Indices In Green; Sensex At 74,205.74 & Nifty At 22,496.40

Navi Mumbai: 'New Projects To Give Fillip To Panvel Realty,' Says Experts

Navi Mumbai: 'New Projects To Give Fillip To Panvel Realty,' Says Experts

Is Mahashivratri A Bank Holiday? Banks To Remain Close On THESE Days In March; Read Complete List...

Is Mahashivratri A Bank Holiday? Banks To Remain Close On THESE Days In March; Read Complete List...

Dubai WoodShow 2024: Unveils Latest Industry Trends And Investment Opportunities

Dubai WoodShow 2024: Unveils Latest Industry Trends And Investment Opportunities