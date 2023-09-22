Ambuja Cements Incorporates Three Wholly Owned Subsidiaries | Image: Ambuja Cement (Representative)

Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) on Friday announced that it has incorporated three new wholly-owned subsidiary companies. These subsidiaries are named as LOTIS IFSC Private Limited, Ambuja Concrete North Private Limited, and Ambuja Concrete West Private Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

LOTIS IFSC Private Limited

This subsidiary, wholly owned by Ambuja Cements Limited, has an authorized capital of Rs. 17,000,000, divided into 1,700,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each. The company's primary focus is on the business of owning and leasing aircraft.

Ambuja Concrete North Private Limited

With an authorized capital of Rs. 100,000, consisting of 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, this subsidiary is dedicated to the manufacturing and trading of cement, ready-mix concrete (RMX), and related products.

Ambuja Concrete West Private Limited

Similar to Ambuja Concrete North, this subsidiary also has an authorized capital of Rs. 100,000, comprising 10,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each. Its core business is the manufacturing and trading of cement, RMX, and associated products.

Date of Incorporation

The Subsidiaries were incorporated on various dates in September 2023.

LOTIS IFSC Private Limited is incorporated in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, while the other two subsidiaries are incorporated in the state of Gujarat, India.

Ambuja Cements Limited shares

The shares of Ambuja Cements Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 418.75, down by 1.72 percent.

