Ambuja Cement consolidated PAT rises over 2-fold to Rs 1,161 cr in Apr-Jun on higher volume

Ambuja Cement Ltd, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group, on Friday reported nearly two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,161.16 crore in the quarter ended June 30 backed by strong growth in volumes and efficiency gains.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 592.51 crore in the year-ago period, Ambuja Cements said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations rose by 50.25 per cent to Rs 6,978.24 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 4,644.17 crore in the lockdown-hit April-June quarter of 2020.

Ambuja Cement's total expenses were at Rs 5,467.33 crore, up 42.17 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 compared with Rs 3,845.41 crore in April-June quarter of 2020.

The consolidated result of Ambuja Cements includes the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cement reported a 59.49 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 723.08 crore as against Rs 453.37 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.