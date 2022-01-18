Ambit Asset Management announces launch of TenX Portfolio

Ambit Asset Management, the asset management arm of the Ambit Group, has announced the launch of the ‘Ambit TenX Portfolio’, long-term Investment Opportunity in Listed Space to multiply Wealth.

Ambit will leverage India’s GDP growth, which is expected to multiply three-times to touch the $10 trillion mark over the next decade, on the back of structural growth drivers, providing abundant opportunities to Indian businesses to expand manifold over the same period.

Ambit TenX Portfolio will endeavor to invest in forward-looking companies that have the potential for ten times earnings growth over the decade - this includes those businesses that have low penetration to market, have strong leadership within the niche sector, and have strong balance sheets to expand and seize growth opportunities, in a press statement.

Ambit’s TenX Portfolio will invest in companies that are present in an underpenetrated market with lower per capita consumption, and have net debt to equity ratio below 1.0. The portfolio selection of companies will be based on Ambit’s proprietary Good and Clean framework approach, derived under three strong pillars – clean accounting, conservative capital allocation, and good governance.

Ambit TenX Portfolio is a Flexicap Portfolio that will primarily comprise 15-20 high-quality mid-and-small-cap companies with an option of picking up Fast-tracked large caps as well. The Portfolio can include new-age businesses, mid and small-sized that have the potential to become the large-caps of tomorrow.

Sushant Bhansali, CEO, Ambit Asset Management said, “Ambit’s TenX Portfolio will aim to create sustainable wealth for investors through long-term and patient capital”.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:31 PM IST