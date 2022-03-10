Ambee launches SmartFarming Data to increase agriculture productivity

Ambee, an environmental intelligence company that supplies hyperlocal environmental data in real-time, has launched ‘SmartFarming Data’, a new offering that brings data science techniques to farmers and agribusinesses to improve the health of their farms.

What is SmartFarming Data?

‘SmartFarming Data’ by Ambee will help farmers understand their farms better, mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture, take measures to monitor and mitigate soil degradation, and increase agricultural productivity using environmental data.

Around 12 mn hectacres productive land is lost yearly

A recent report by the United Nations indicates that the world population is expected to grow to 10 billion by 2050. According to the same report, the world loses around 12 million hectares of productive land each year, resulting in widespread implications such as poor agricultural yields, food scarcity, forced migration, and more. Year-on-year there has been a 40 percent decline in crop yield and crop quality due to depleting soil nutrition, climate change, and intensive farming techniques that cause significant greenhouse gas emissions.

Need for increased agri production

There is a dire need to confront the requirement of increased agricultural production to feed a growing population. The answer as we have come to realise is not aggressive over farming, but sustainable agricultural practices while soldiering through climate change, depletion of natural resources, increased erosion, and more.

Commenting on the new offering, Madhusudhan Anand, CTO and Co-Founder, Ambee, said, “The impact of climate-related events is universal. The food and agriculture organisation of the United Nations states that the global supply of food will need to increase by 70% by 2050 to meet the demands of the growing population. In order to cater to this demand, farmers need to have an informed and intimate understanding of their fields while ensuring efficient and responsible utilisation of natural resources.Through our ‘SmartFarming Data’, our goal is to create easy access to environmental intelligence to help our farmers grow more with efficient utilisation of natural resources'' added Madhusudhan Anand.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:52 AM IST