Ambarish Jethwani’s journey from being a site in-charge to a multi-venture businessman in Dubai

Real estate is by far the most significant source of growth representing 3.5 times the global GDP. Dubai which is renowned for world-class infrastructure and amenities is one of the most sorts after cities of the world in terms of real-estate purchases. In 2019 only transactions worth 167 million AED happened in the real estate sector. Buyers in this domain look for specialists who could provide the right advice while buying the right kind of property. In Dubai, Billion Bricks Dubai is one of the leading specialists in this segment. The firm is led by Indian-origin businessman Ambarish Jethwani.

Ambarish Jethwani is born and brought up in a family of acclaimed professionals in Gujrat, India. He has done his schooling at St. Xavier High School, Loyola High Ahmedabad. He was good in studies and sports like karate and chess. After school, he got admission to a dental college, but he realized that he does not want to become a doctor, real estate is his calling. He aspired to reach a position where he can help others in improving livelihood and lifestyle. He shifted to Mumbai and joined a construction firm as a site in-charge to gain in-depth knowledge right on the field from the ground level. An official trip to Dubai made him realized that the city offers the kind of opportunity he was looking for in the real-estate domain. He decided to shift the base to Dubai and started as a Property Advisor there.

His efforts got recognition in the form of many awards from the industry which include Best Agent from several renowned real-estate firms consecutively from 2014 to 2017 and the Best Real Estate Property Consultant Award 2016 by Dubai Properties which is a member company of the prestigious Dubai Holding Group. Best Real Estate Property Consultant Award (2016) from Dubai Property is of specific importance, as this category of award was introduced in that specific year just to acknowledge his contribution to the industry.

In 2018 Jethwani acquired Billion Bricks Dubai. Under his assertive leadership, his team shaped it as one of the successful brands in the real estate industry of the UAE. The organization has its operations across the globe. It is one of the preferred service providers and channel partners to many big real-estate developers both in residential and commercial segments. The firm helps its client to make a purchase decision based on complete market analysis which includes property comparisons. Within a small period, the firm has received several awards from renowned real estate developers like NShama.

After few years, he branched out his business into other services like financial trading and logistics. He has also taken the directorship of AME Tanktrainer Services, Sharjah, which is a chemical logistics and global supply chain management company.

Apart from being a businessman, Ambarish is also an investor with investment interest across the sectors including Energy and Minerals and Logistics in Uganda. He is also a philanthropist who supports many charitable organizations in India and also in UAE.

Ambarish says, “ The journey hasn’t been easy and smooth from choosing not to become a dentist to shifting into real estate and then settling down in the entirely new region, there was a whole lot of planning and efforts went behind achieving the goals I had set for myself and my business. Nothing is served on a platter; one has to earn everything.”

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 05:57 PM IST