Amazon To Expand Robotics And Automation In India Fulfilment Centres

Amazon | File Image

Amazon will continue to expand the use of automation and robotics across its operations in India, while also strengthening inventory management systems at its fulfilment centres, senior company executives said, according to a PTI report.

Speaking at Amazon’s Delivering the Future EMEA 2026 event in London, Amazon Robotics Chief Technologist Tye Brady said the company already uses multiple automation technologies in its Indian fulfilment network and plans to increase investments further in this area.

Amazon has invested around USD 40 billion in India so far and has announced plans to invest an additional USD 35 billion by 2030.

Brady highlighted that systems such as SLAM (scan, label, apply, manifest) are already operational in India. These technologies automate key outbound logistics functions, including scanning parcels, verifying shipment details, printing and applying labels, and transmitting data to carriers before dispatch.

These systems are designed to improve speed, accuracy, and efficiency in inventory management and order fulfilment.

Amazon is also expanding the use of its next-generation autonomous mobile robot, Proteus, which is designed to assist employees in handling physically demanding tasks inside fulfilment centres.

The robot is currently being manufactured and deployed in the United States, with plans to expand its presence across Europe by 2027. Brady noted that while Proteus is not yet deployed in India, the company expects its global footprint to grow over time.

When asked about artificial intelligence policy, Brady said governments should avoid over-regulating emerging technologies during their early stages of development, warning that excessive restrictions could hinder innovation.

He compared the situation to the early years of commercial aviation, where regulation evolved gradually as the industry matured.

At the same time, he stressed that responsible AI development remains a priority for Amazon. The company, through Amazon Web Services (AWS), continues to focus on building secure, scalable, and reliable AI systems for global customers.

Overall, Amazon reaffirmed its commitment to expanding advanced automation and AI-driven systems across its global logistics network, including India.