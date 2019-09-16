Amazon strengthens play in furniture

New Delhi: Amazon India has expanded its range in the furniture category to over 1.6 lakh products, especially from small and medium businesses, ahead of the festive season.

Amazon, which has pumped in billions of dollars into its Indian operations over the last few years, said it has seen its furniture business in the country grow by over 120% over the last year.

"Customers typically look to upgrade their homes in the festive season. We have added more than 60,000 products this year to offer the largest selection of furniture," Amazon India Director – Large Appliances and Furniture Suchit Subhas said.

He added that around 25% of the company's furniture buyers use finance schemes like no-cost EMI. Over 65% of its sales are coming from customers beyond the metros from cities such as Nasik, Raipur, Vellore, Udupi, Kota, Kollam and Palakkad.