Amazon sees $12 billion worth sales on Prime Day globally

Amazon saw sales worth at least $12 billion (according to third-party estimates) during its Prime Day event in the US and 15 more countries on July 12-13.

It was the first Amazon Prime Day event under the new CEO, Andy Jassy, who took over from Jeff Bezos last year.

According to an analysis by Digital Commerce 360, consumers worldwide spent more than $12 billion during the e-commerce giant’s eighth annual Prime Day.

That’s up 8.1 per cent (year over year) from last year’s Prime Day, which ran from June 21-22.

In 2021, Prime Day sales reached $11.19 billion and represented a 7.7 per cent increase over Amazon’s 2020 event.

Amazon claimed that it sold more than 300 million items during these sales but didn't disclose any sale figures.

The company also sold “more devices than any other Prime Day”.

Shoppers bought goods worth more than $3 billion on over 100 million items from small businesses.

A report from Adobe Digital Economy Index indicated that total US online spend across online retailers touched $11.9 billion, an 8 per cent increase from last year, which saw an $11 billion spend.

The second day of Prime Day sales generated more than $5.9 billion, registering a 9.2 per cent growth from the second day last year.

“With the second Prime Day also seeing strong gains, retailers were able to generate approximately $12 billion dollars in online spend, across the two-day event. It’s apparent that consumers are incredibly price conscious, and it will be important for retailers to leverage price effectively, in order to unlock new growth potential online,” said Pat Brown, vice president, Adobe.