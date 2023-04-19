Amazon receives warning from Apple, Google after porn found on Kindle Unlimited App: Report | Canva

Google and Apple have asked Amazon to strengthen its content moderation policies after it was found that the Amazon Kindle Unlimited app which is meant for reading purposes is now being used by young users to view pornographic content, reported Reuters. Both the tech giants raised concerns to Amazon after they found out that children could access sexually explicit content on the Kindle app.

Apple and Google jumped into action after Reuters reached out to the three companies to ask about the accessibility of pornographic content on the Kindle app. The report stated that two families have complained that their pre-teen sons downloaded explicit content via Amazon's Kindle Unlimited ebook subscription and services, and were able to view full-colour photographs on the Kindle iPhone app.

Pornographic content on Kindle app

Content with titles like '75 hot fully nude photos of a young blonde' and 'Real Erotica: Amateur naked Girls - Vol. 4' containing sexually explicit content were available to users to view online. Some of these also show people engaged in sexual acts, said the report.

Amazon to review information and take action

When Reuters reached out to Amazon, they responded by saying, "We're committed to providing a safe shopping and reading experience for our customers and their families and we take matters like this seriously. We are reviewing all of the available information and are taking action based on our findings."

Apple and Alphabet have told Amazon that the app could be taken off their app store if the issue is not resolved. This is as the companies are worried that children will be able to access pornography, which is against their guideline. Google told Reuters that it has also been in contact with the developer on this issue and it said, "Google Play does not allow apps that contain or promote sexual content."

Apple also voiced the same concerns as Google and said that it is working with the developers to ensure the app is compliant with its guidelines. The company in a statement said, "App developers are responsible for moderating the user-generated content on their platforms, and we work with developers to take immediate corrective actions whenever we find any issues."