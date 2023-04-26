 Amazon Prime to cost more, here are new prices for yearly and quarterly membership
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAmazon Prime to cost more, here are new prices for yearly and quarterly membership

Amazon Prime to cost more, here are new prices for yearly and quarterly membership

Rate hikes have been introduced as Amazon continues its cost-cutting drive, which involves firing thousands of employees in two phases.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Most Indians identify OTT as Netflix, Amazon and Hotstar, despite new players emerging, and while Netflix delivers hits, its pricing at Rs 649 a month was too high compared to Amazon's Rs 999 for an entire year. But while Netflix clocked higher user engagement after introducing cheaper plans starting at Rs 149, its competitor is going the other way.

Barely months after offering discounts on subscriptions, Amazon has hiked rates for its Prime membership, which provides access to streaming and other perks.

Read Also
Amazon Prime Video collaborates with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, announces...
article-image

Major hike after six years

  • The plan which unlocks OTT, quick delivery, music, and gaming platforms, will now come for Rs 1,499 per year, as compared to Rs 999 which had been set in 2017.

  • For three months, consumers now need to pay Rs 599, compared to Rs 459, and prices for a month are up from Rs 179 to Rs 299.

  • Rate hikes have been introduced as Amazon continues its cost-cutting drive, which involves firing thousands of employees in two phases.

  • The layoff by the e-commerce and streaming giant, had also left more than 1,000 people in India without a job.

Read Also
Amazon launches Prime Video mobile edition at Rs 599 per year in India
article-image

How does the competition fare?

  • On the other hand Netflix hasn't raised its prices, and despite cheaper plans, the premium package still comes for Rs 649 a month.

  • Both Amazon and Netflix are scaling up original content at a time when competitor Disney Hotstar has lost HBO series and movies.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amazon Prime to cost more, here are new prices for yearly and quarterly membership

Amazon Prime to cost more, here are new prices for yearly and quarterly membership

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki net profit up at Rs 2,623.6 cr, L&T Technology Services net...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki net profit up at Rs 2,623.6 cr, L&T Technology Services net...

India's demands for Twitter content removal among highest in the world

India's demands for Twitter content removal among highest in the world

Microsoft's bid to takeover Call of Duty maker Activision blocked by UK watchdog

Microsoft's bid to takeover Call of Duty maker Activision blocked by UK watchdog

Tata Consumer Products allots 2,65,175 shares to 117 employees

Tata Consumer Products allots 2,65,175 shares to 117 employees