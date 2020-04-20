Amazon: Non-essentials delivery ban will disappoint consumers, small business

NEW DELHI: Amazon India on Sunday said the new guidelines will disappoint consumers whose list of essentials had expanded to 'work from home' and 'study from home' products, as well as small businesses, sellers and manufacturers.

The company asserted that it will continue to follow the guidelines and deliver essential products and work closely with authorities for expedited processes to make safe deliveries of priority products possible. A spokesperson emphasised that the need of the hour is to ensure the safety of citizens first, serving their needs while they stay at home.

"The new guideline will disappoint not only the consumers whose list of essentials had expanded to work from home and study from home products but also the thousands of small businesses, sellers and manufacturers across the country, who had geared up in the last 48 hours to provide millions of people with safe access to products," the spokesperson said.

Amazon India further said the company, on behalf of consumers and sellers, hopes that "this situation is rectified soon so that the urgent need of consumers is met and that there is revival of economic activity".

"We will continue to follow the guidance and deliver essential products and work closely with all central, state and local authorities for expedited processes to make safe deliveries of priority products possible," the spokesperson added.