Amazon launches Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022 for startups

Amazon India today announced the launch of the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022. Designed around the theme of ‘Make in India’, the initiative will provide participating startups from anywhere in the country a chance to showcase their business proposition and get a chance to win cumulative cash prizes up to Rs 65 lakhs and other rewards, it said in a statement.

Amazon has collaborated with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, National Innovation Foundation (an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology), and the NIF Incubation and Entrepreneurship Council, Fireside Ventures and Freshworks to advance the objective of reaching startup founders across Indian cities and nurture grassroot innovations from the deepest pockets of the country.

Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge is open to startups across all industries, verticals and business models. The top 250 startups will get access to a network of startup founders, rewards from Amazon and partner organizations, and mentoring sessions designed to equip them for the pitch days.

The top 25 startups can access support for market linkages, global exposure, exclusive rewards and perks, and an opportunity to showcase their businesses to potential customers, approach leading investors and be mentored by industry experts.

The winners will be chosen through customer votes and a cross discipline jury panel.

Amazon will announce the winners at the third edition of its annual flagship summit Amazon Smbhav being organised on May 18, 19. The winning startup from the final round will be crowned ‘Amazon Smbhav ’22 Startup of the Year’ with a cash prize of Rs40 lakhs, and the first and second runners up will win cash prizes of Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 10 lakhs respectively.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Science & Technology and Earth Sciences said, “I am pleased to deepen our partnership with Amazon on this mission of creating opportunities. Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022 would look forward to scouting eligible entities in large numbers and I am confident that this kind of a purposeful partnership will bring digitization in MSMEs, enabling them to contribute to India’s economic growth. ”

Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India said, “The Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022 is part of our commitment to enable startups and emerging brands across India realise their full potential and contribute to India’s economic progress.”

Kanwaljit Singh, Founder & Managing Partner, Fireside Ventures said, “Indian startups are making waves across the world and are touching new heights with cutting edge innovation. There is immense potential for Indian brands to strengthen their foothold in the global stage and drive the next phase of India’s growth story.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 04:47 PM IST